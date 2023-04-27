Click here to find info on COVID-19

The Hope Centre Vancouver Coastal Health Authority HC -M2M Visit on November 10, 2023 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 02, 2023

Members of your Local Executive are hosting a drop-in session and
would like to hear from you!

 

Members of your Local 403 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member drop-in at your worksite. This is an opportunity for you to meet your Local 403 Executive and share any questions or concerns you may have regarding topics such as: workplace issues, and occupational health and safety.

  • Date: November 10, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 am
  • Location: The Hope Centre - 1337 St. Andrews Ave. North Vancouver, BC V7L 3L4

In Solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President
Andrea Johnson, Local 403 Second Vice-Chairperson
Samantha Moskie, Staff Representative
Katie Gravestock, Staff Representative


