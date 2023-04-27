Do you have questions about the Union?

Members of your Local Executive are hosting a drop-in session and

would like to hear from you!

Members of your Local 403 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member drop-in at your worksite. This is an opportunity for you to meet your Local 403 Executive and share any questions or concerns you may have regarding topics such as: workplace issues, and occupational health and safety.

Date: November 10, 2023

Time: 10:00 am

Location: The Hope Centre - 1337 St. Andrews Ave. North Vancouver, BC V7L 3L4

In Solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President

Andrea Johnson, Local 403 Second Vice-Chairperson

Samantha Moskie, Staff Representative

Katie Gravestock, Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP