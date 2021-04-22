Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. The Provincial Spring 2021 - BCGEU

The Provincial Spring 2021 - BCGEU

Published on April 22, 2021

Check out the latest issue of The Provincial

This issue has convention candidate statements, updates on the Fight for Essential Pay for BC Liquor Distribution Branch workers, COVID and Women a call for a just recovery, and a big win for the members in the Community Living Sector.

2021-005-PROVINCIAL-MARCH-2021.jpg

UWU/MoveUP