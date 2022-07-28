As you know from a previous bulletin, the Union applied to the Labour Relations Board (LRB) late last year to have the five Sienna Senior Living employers of BCGEU members declared a common employer. This process is ongoing.



In the meantime, your bargaining committee agreed that the staff negotiator should initiate discussions with the Employer to renew the collective agreement. After months of contacting Sienna with no meaningful response, the BCGEU complained to the LRB that the Employer was refusing to negotiate. With the LRB's involvement, Sienna finally agreed to discuss bargaining for Pacifica Retirement Residence, and the BCGEU withdrew its complaint.



The staff negotiator will meet with Sienna on August 23rd to propose a rollover agreement. In a rollover agreement, most of a collective agreement remains unchanged, and parties focus on a small number of important matters, such as compensation. Our goal is to reach a tentative agreement with the Employer to renew the collective agreement by sometime in September. We will provide a further update after the August 23rd meeting.



Thank you for your patience and support throughout this lengthy process. If you have any questions or concerns, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Maria Ignacio, Bargaining Committee Member

Kulwant Rai, Bargaining Committee Member

Debbie Reichert, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



