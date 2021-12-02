Your bargaining committee spent a difficult day in caucus and with the mediator yesterday, November 29. The committee has heard that members are frustrated with bargaining, frustrated with your employer, and frustrated about the uncertainty of job action. We hear your concerns, and are focusing on getting the most out of our remaining time in mediation in order to move forward.



We will be meeting the employer for another half day of mediation on December 7. If we are unable to reach a settlement in mediation, the next step will be to negotiate essential service levels. Thank you to everyone who put your name forward to advise the bargaining committee on your departments for essential services. We will reach out to you when we begin these negotiations.



If we engage in job action, it will be vital that we are able to communicate with you. Please log into the Member's Portal and make sure your contact information is up to date. Please also add [email protected] to your safe senders list in your personal email to ensure our emails are not automatically filtered into your spam folder.



If you have any questions or any concern, please reach out to discuss them with a member of the bargaining committee. You can also email Sheila Matthen at [email protected].



In solidarity,



Monty Qureshi, Bargaining Committee Chair

Saren Voisey, Bargaining Committee Member

Ken Mui Chung Yu, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations



