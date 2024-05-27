这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤ ੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo



Friends,



We are very pleased to announce that we have a negotiated a tentative settlement for the renewal of your 2021-2023 collective agreement.



We will be scheduling ratification meetings that will be followed by a vote for the near future. Please monitor your inboxes for the details. Until we meet, these are the highlights of the tentative settlement:



HIGHLIGHTS



Wage Increases



April 1, 2023 - 5.5%.



A reminder that you have already received this increase because it was negotiated last August while we were waiting on the Employer to hear from its funding sources.



April 1, 2024 - 5% + 1.5%



The increase for April 1, 2024, is broken down into two separate increases. A 5% general wage increase plus an additional 1.5% increase in lieu of meals. Unfortunately, Division Headquarters has told the Employer it must stop providing free meals to employees because it is not allowed by the Canada Revenue Agency. In response, we were able to negotiate an additional the 1.5% increase to your wages.



April 1, 2025 - an additional 5%



Three Year Term



The agreement will be in effect from April 1, 2023, until March 31, 2026, and will continue until a renewal collective agreement is negotiated.



Shift Premium



As of July 21, 2024, workers at Crosswalk who are scheduled to work between 11:30 p.m., and 7:30 a.m., will start receiving the shift premium for any hours during those hours. Until July 21, 2024, workers at Crosswalk will continue to receive the shift premium for hours worked between 9:00 p.m., and 7:00 a.m.



Paid Holiday



The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation held each September 30th, has been added as a paid statutory holiday and the payments in lieu for workers who are eligible such as casuals, will increase from 10.6% to 11%.



Work Clothing



Each year, the Employer will supply two shirts and two pants to the Maintenance, Housekeeping and Facilities Assistant workers to wear while on shift.



Steel Toe Boots



The Employer will now also reimburse Maintenance workers who are not on probation, $120 each year toward the purchase of steel toe boots. A receipt must be provided.



Non-Slip Footwear



The Employer will now also reimburse Housekeepers who are not on probation, $80 each year for the purchase of non-slip footwear. Casual Housekeepers, who are not on probation, will be reimbursed $80 every two years. A receipt must be provided.



Call-In Process



The call-in procedure has been clarified and expanded. The new language establishes a clear process that should ensure transparency regarding who is called in when and why.



Counsellor Educational Qualifications



The Labour-Management Committee will discuss the educational requirements for counsellors. Any recommendations will be subject to Employer and Union approval and will be circulated to the members for review.



“Relief” Employees



There will no longer be a category of employee known as relief. Instead, we negotiated language that ensures that the process of choosing employees who backfill into another, often higher paying position, is fair, transparent, and open, providing equal opportunities to any employee who may want to backfill a position including, if appropriate, training for that position.



Domestic or Sexual Violence



The Employer has agreed to support any employee or their child(ren) who is experiencing domestic or sexual violence.



Transgender Employees



The Employer has agreed to support and protection for all transgender employees including, upon request, assisting them with their transition.



THE HIGHLIGHTS WE HAVE SET OUT IN THIS BULLETIN ARE TENTATIVE. THE MEMBERS WILL NEED TO RATIFY THE TENTATIVE AGREEMENT BEFORE ANY CHANGES KICK-IN. OUR RECOMMENDATION WILL BE THAT THE MEMBERS VOTE TO ACCEPT THE TENTATIVE AGREEMENT.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't get this bulletin, please send them a copy.



In solidarity,



Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Take Mori, Bargaining Committee

Simon Rosengarten, Bargaining Committee

Megan Cawood, Servicing Rep

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations

