这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤ ੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo



Friends,



You will have read the Employer's November 15, 2023 email advising that BC Housing has now approved its emergency shelter budget. As you may recall, the funding uncertainty impacted bargaining for a renewal collective agreement resulting in the jointly agreed August 25, 2023 decision to pause bargaining once we had negotiated wage increases for the period April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. The Employer and Union agreed that until there is greater certainty about BC Housing funding, continued bargaining would be futile.



BC Housing's approval of the Employer's emergency shelter budget should now provide for that certainty. We are therefore pleased to inform you that bargaining is set to resume January 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25 and 26, 2024. We will be meeting early January to review our full package of proposals that we anticipate tabling during our first meeting with the Employer scheduled for January 16, 2023.



At this time, we don't have any additional information on the funding from BC Housing or, the implications of your Employer advising in its November 15, 2023 email that it will "… continue to proceed with [financial] caution into the next year." But your Employer has committed to providing the Union with the information that we require which is also a legal requirement, to allow us to properly represent our members at Harbour Light ARC. We should be able to better inform each of you where things stand once we have had a chance to review that information.



We will continue to keep you informed through news bulletins, postings on the bulletin boards and if necessary, member meetings although it is unlikely that we will have anything to report before January 2024. However, feel free to raise any concerns or questions that you may have with any one of us.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't get this bulletin, please send them a copy. They should log on to the MY BCGEU member portal-my.bcgeu.ca-to give or update their email address. Go to my.bcgeu.ca/signup to create an account.



In solidarity,



Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Take Mori, Bargaining Committee

Simon Rosengarten, Bargaining Committee

Megan Cawood, Servicing Rep

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP