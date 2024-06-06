This is an important notice. Please consider having someone translate it for you.

这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤ ੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo

Friends,

We have scheduled membership meetings for Thursday, June 13 to provide each of you with an opportunity to ask questions about the tentative settlement before you vote.

MEMBERSHIP MEETINGS

Date: THURSDAY, JUNE 13 (IN PERSON)

Times: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Drop In or Arrive in Groups

Location: 312 Main @ 312 Main Street (& Cordova)

Entrance off Cordova

Date: THURSDAY, JUNE 13 (ZOOM)

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 pm

Location: https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/84170013225?pwd=HfZbO06HVoHwW0KsHhhseZRbGONPBa.1

Please reach out to a member of your bargaining committee for the login information

VOTING

Voting for the tentative agreement will open Friday, June 14, and close Thursday, June 27 at 4:00 p.m. Instructions will be sent by email in the morning of June 14th.

Our recommendation is that you vote to accept the tentative settlement.

As always, we want to express our heartful thank you for your trust in us. We were able to do this with your unified support. We are stronger together!

If you have any questions, please contact a member of your bargaining committee.

If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here. If you are a steward, please post this notice on the Union bulletin board at your work site.

In solidarity,

Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Take Mori, Bargaining Committee

Simon Rosengarten, Bargaining Committee

Megan Cawood, Servicing Rep

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations

