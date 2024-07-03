Dear Friend,



यह एक महत्‍वपूर्ण सूचना है। कृपया इसे किसी से अनुवाद करवाने पर विचार करें।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo

We are writing to provide an update on bargaining for a first collective agreement. We met with the Employer on June 25, 26 and 27. Over the course of those three days (and evenings) we were able to make tremendous progress toward obtaining a tentative first collective agreement. However, we are not yet there. As anticipated, the outstanding items relate to money.



We met as a bargaining committee on June 28th and will meet again on Monday, July 8th to develop our response to the Employer. It is our intention to present the response shortly after our July 8th meeting. We will continue to keep you updated as necessary.



We are also sad to announce that Ayokunle Bamgboye has resigned as a member of the bargaining committee due to external commitments. Please join us in thanking him for his service. We will miss his input.



In solidarity,



Kadesha Francis, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Lenn Fisher, Bargaining Committee Member

Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Representative



