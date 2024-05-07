Dear Friend,



We are preparing for bargaining and want to hear from you.



Embedded in this bulletin is the link for a bargaining survey designed to identify your key priorities. The deadline for completion is 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Survey Link here.



The survey will assist us in identifying your, the members, key priorities for the first collective agreement. Please take the time to tell us what those are by completing the survey.



The information that you provide will be kept confidential and will not be accessible to your Employer.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.



In solidarity,



Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Representative



