Dear Friend,

यह एक महत्‍वपूर्ण सूचना है। कृपया इसे किसी से अनुवाद करवाने पर विचार करें।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo

Thank you for completing the recent bargaining survey. Your input will assist the bargaining committee in finalizing proposals for your first collective agreement.



It will likely come as no surprise to learn that the overwhelming issues are achieving a livable wage, protection against violence, respect for seniority, and in general, improved terms and conditions of employment that include transparent and fair treatment of workers. There were additional issues identified that relate to specific work sites that we will also incorporate into the proposals.



We now need to rank those identified priorities. We will be conducting a second survey to do that. Members of your bargaining committee and the Contract Action Team (CAT) will be reaching out to each of you once that survey is ready for distribution. Please take the time to complete it.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn’t receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn’t receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.



In solidarity,



Kadesha Francis, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Lenn Fisher, Bargaining Committee Member

Ayokunle Bamgboye, Bargaining Committee Member

Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP