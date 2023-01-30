To: All BCGEU Members at The Salvation Army – Harbour Light ARC

Re: NOTICE OF ELECTION OF BARGAINING COMMITTEE MEMBERS

这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤ ੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo



Nominations are now open for the three bargaining committee member positions for The Salvation Army Harbour Light ARC.

The collective agreement says that one member must be from 108, another member from 119 and the third member from either 108 or 119. It is therefore important that you select your worksite on the nomination form. The Chair of the Bargaining Committee will be one of the three elected Bargaining Committee Members and will be chosen by consensus by those three members.



Nominations are now open until 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023



You can find the nomination form here. Please make sure that you check the appropriate boxes when completing your nomination form. You may include with your nomination more information about yourself, support from a member(s) or, telling the members why they should elect you. Your additional information must be in black and white and fit on one 8.5" X 11" page.



Elections, if necessary, will be conducted by a secret ballot of all staff at The Salvation Army Harbour Light ARC covered by the collective agreement. A notice of election including voting instructions will be sent out at that time.



Duties of the Bargaining Committee:

The primary goal of a Bargaining Committee is to prepare for and conduct negotiations, with the employer, to renew the Collective Agreement.



Duties of a Bargaining Committee member:

Attend all meetings of the bargaining committee, membership and other meetings related to bargaining,

Liaise between members at the worksite and the union,

Assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals,

Attend bargaining sessions,

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process,

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing responses,

Assist with member votes or meetings related to bargaining including ratification of the renewal collective agreement.

Previous experience is not required but you must have a signed membership application card on file with the Union to run or vote, in an election.



Leave of absence will be provided to allow Bargaining Committee members to fulfill their responsibilities without loss of pay or benefits.



In Solidarity,



Zoe Towle, Staff Representative - Negotiations



