The call for nominations to the bargaining committee is now closed. Autumn Rebneris has been acclaimed as bargaining committee chair, congratulations Autumn!

There are three nominees for the bargaining committee and two available positions. The nominee with the fewest votes will be designated as the committee’s alternate member.

Nominees for the two positions on the bargaining committee are:

Nicholas Blosch

Adi Newaj ( Link to Bio )

Andreas Siebert (Link to Bio)

The vote will be ONLINE starting on Tuesday, April 14th, 2026. Your voting credentials will be sent to you when voting starts at 8 am on this date. Voting will close at 5 pm on Wednesday, April 15th, 2026.

Keep connected!

To vote online, we need members to provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file, and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

Please forward this email to anyone who has not received it.

In solidarity,

Selena Kongpreecha

Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP