REMINDER - Bargaining Committee Election tomorrow

This is a reminder of tomorrow's bargaining committee election. The vote is scheduled to run from Tuesday April 14th, 2026 at 8am to Wednesday, April 15th, 2026 at 5pm.

Voting Details:

All BCGEU members working at the Salvation Army Victoria ARC should receive an electronic ballot tomorrow, April 14th. The ballot will be sent via our Simply Voting software to the email addresses we have on file for members. The email from Simply Voting will contain a link to a ballot along with individualized credentials to access the ballot. If you do not receive a ballot by 9am on April 14th, please check your spam folder. If you still do not find a ballot email, please contact us at [email protected] and ask for assistance with The Salvation Army Victoria ARC election.

Please ensure that your contact information is up to date using the BCGEU member portal: https://my.bcgeu.ca/login. If you have any questions about the voting process, please email [email protected]

Election Details:

There are three nominees for the bargaining committee and two available positions. Electors must select two nominees when casting their vote. The nominee with the fewest votes will be designated as the committee's alternate member.

Nominees for the two positions on the bargaining committee are:

Nicholas Blosch

Adi Newaj ( Link to Bio )

Andreas Siebert (Link to Bio)

The vote will be ONLINE starting tomorrow, Tuesday, April 14th, 2026. Your voting credentials will be sent to you when voting starts at 8 am on this date. Voting will close at 5 pm on Wednesday, April 15th, 2026.

Keep connected!

To vote online, we need members to provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file, and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

Please forward this email to anyone who has not received it.

In solidarity,

Selena Kongpreecha

Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP