We want to hear from you

As we've shared in recent bulletins, this pause in bargaining has given us time to regroup and refine our strategy. A key part of this effort is checking in with members to reaffirm what matters most to you at the bargaining table. With recent shifts in both the economic and political landscape, we want to ensure we're aligned as we move forward together.

Keep an eye on your inbox, as later this week you will be receiving a link to a short survey from our bargaining committee. Your responses will provide our bargaining committee valuable input about your priorities.

Please note that the information you provide will remain strictly confidential and will never be accessible to the employer. Contract negotiations with your employer – B.C.'s Public Service Agency (PSA) – will resume on April 22-25 in Vancouver and again on April 28-30 in Victoria.

The critical role of worksite contacts

Have you noticed some of your co-workers are out of the loop when it comes to bargaining updates? Or what if a strike vote is called-who's making sure everyone gets the chance to have their say? That's where worksite contacts step in. They are member volunteers who play a vital role in keeping everyone informed, engaged, and ready to move. To ensure success this round of bargaining, we need a strong network-one that ensures every worker is connected. The greatest power we have at the bargaining table is a united, organized membership ready to take bold action.

How can I become a worksite contact?

Our union is recruiting worksite contacts to keep members informed and connected throughout the bargaining process. As a worksite contact, you'll play a key role in making sure every voice is heard and every update reaches your coworkers.

Ready to step up and make a difference? Learn more and get connected here. Training and support are fully provided-no experience needed. The time commitment is small, but the impact you'll have on your worksite is significant.



For members who want to help keep colleagues informed or could help with a potential strike vote, but aren't sure that being a worksite contact is a good fit, please complete the form and someone will reach out to you.

In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Bennett, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Robert Davis, Component 20 Vice-President

Douglas W. Dykens, Executive Director – Advocacy, Negotiations, Member

Benefits and secretary to the PSBC

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





UWU/MoveUP