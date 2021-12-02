Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on December 16, 2021

This is a reminder that nominations for your bargaining committee close on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 5:00 pm. The deadline for nominees to submit candidate information is the following day-Friday, December 24, 2021, at 5:00 pm.

A previous bulletin with additional information on the role of bargaining committee members and a link to the nomination form is available on the BCGEU website.

 

