As of the writing of this bulletin, the Union had still not received a response from BCFMA in light of the additional information we had provided regarding our proposal for classification-specific adjustments. Given the proximity to the holidays, which includes seasonal office closures and people being away, we will not have further information for members until the New Year.

Members can expect to receive an update, including information on next steps, during the week of January 6, 2020.

Thank you for your continued solidarity and patience throughout this process.

Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair

Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member

Brenda McIntyre, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

