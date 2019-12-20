As of the writing of this bulletin, the Union had still not received a response from BCFMA in light of the additional information we had provided regarding our proposal for classification-specific adjustments. Given the proximity to the holidays, which includes seasonal office closures and people being away, we will not have further information for members until the New Year.
Members can expect to receive an update, including information on next steps, during the week of January 6, 2020.
Thank you for your continued solidarity and patience throughout this process.
Reminder: BCGEU members are getting a new Member ID card this Fall; make sure your mailing address is up to date! Go to www.bcgeu.ca/card-questions for details.
In solidarity,
Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair
Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member
Brenda McIntyre, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download BULLETIN- BC Family Maintenance Agency (BCFMA)- 2019 Dec 20.pdf
UWU/MoveUP
