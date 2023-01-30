Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, the tentative agreement between the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library and the BCGEU was ratified by the membership.
We would like to thank you for your support through this round of bargaining. As well, we would like to thank you for taking the time to cast your ballot.
If you should have any questions, please contact your shop steward or a member of the Bargaining Committee.
In solidarity
Brenda Dunn, Bargaining Committee Chair
Kelly Nystoruk, Bargaining Committee Member
Joscelyn Tekonomy, Bargaining Committee Member
Andree Beauchemin, Alternate Bargaining Committee Member
JoAnne Leclerc, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.