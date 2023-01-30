Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, the tentative agreement between the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library and the BCGEU was ratified by the membership.



We would like to thank you for your support through this round of bargaining. As well, we would like to thank you for taking the time to cast your ballot.



If you should have any questions, please contact your shop steward or a member of the Bargaining Committee.



In solidarity



Brenda Dunn, Bargaining Committee Chair

Kelly Nystoruk, Bargaining Committee Member

Joscelyn Tekonomy, Bargaining Committee Member

Andree Beauchemin, Alternate Bargaining Committee Member

JoAnne Leclerc, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP