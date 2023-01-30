Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Thompson-Nicola Regional Library - UPDATE ON BARGAINING - RATIFIED - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Thompson-Nicola Regional Library - UPDATE ON BARGAINING - RATIFIED - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 28, 2023

Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, the tentative agreement between the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library and the BCGEU was ratified by the membership.

We would like to thank you for your support through this round of bargaining. As well, we would like to thank you for taking the time to cast your ballot.

If you should have any questions, please contact your shop steward or a member of the Bargaining Committee.

In solidarity 

Brenda Dunn, Bargaining Committee Chair 
Kelly Nystoruk, Bargaining Committee Member 
Joscelyn Tekonomy, Bargaining Committee Member 
Andree Beauchemin, Alternate Bargaining Committee Member 
JoAnne Leclerc, Staff Representative 

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP