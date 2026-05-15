We're coming to your workplace on Wednesday, May 27 at 12 pm!

On Wednesday, May 27th at noon we're going to be doing some work site visits at Tla'amin Health in the qathet Meeting Room to ensure members stay up to date with our union and provide members with some treats!

We will be bringing food, to help us get an idea of how much food to bring please RSVP by clicking HERE

We will be there to answer questions and make sure that you understand your rights and to help you with:

Meet your new Component Executive for the Indigenous Sector

Signing your membership card

Getting access to the MyBCGEU online membership portal

Making sure your union board is up to date

Recruiting members to join your Local Executive

Please note that this is not a union meeting and must not interfere with the operations of your workplace. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Component Vice-President Sharon Campbell.

In solidarity,

Sharon Campbell, Vice-President, Indigenous Sector – Component 13

Kathleen Mann, Staff assigned to Indigenous Sector – Component 13

P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here:

https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP