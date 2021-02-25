Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on February 25, 2021

Vancity members,
 
As tax season quickly approaches and the demand for services increases, your Employer may be requesting that you take on additional shifts or work extended hours. Some of these schedule changes may be in excess to what you normally work, and may be presented to you with limited notice. Please refer to your Collective Agreement rights, specifically around Article 15 "Hours of Work" and Article 16 "Overtime".
(Vancouver Saving Credit Union Collective Agreement)
 
If you have any questions regarding your rights as an employee, please reach out to your local steward. As some of you are no longer working at the same worksite, you may not be aware of who your steward is. If this is the case, please call your Area Union office and we can provide you with a list of stewards.
 
For the Lower Mainland Area Office please call 604-215-1499
 
 
In solidarity,
 
 
 
Rhonda Karaboitis
Staff Representative

