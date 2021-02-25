Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
To all BCGEU members at 1703 Vancity - HOURS OF WORK AND OVERTIME - BCGEU
To all BCGEU members at 1703 Vancity - HOURS OF WORK AND OVERTIME - BCGEU
Published on February 25, 2021
Vancity members,
As tax season quickly approaches and the demand for services increases, your Employer may be requesting that you take on additional shifts or work extended hours. Some of these schedule changes may be in excess to what you normally work, and may be presented to you with limited notice. Please refer to your Collective Agreement rights, specifically around Article 15 "Hours of Work" and Article 16 "Overtime". (Vancouver Saving Credit Union Collective Agreement)
If you have any questions regarding your rights as an employee, please reach out to your local steward. As some of you are no longer working at the same worksite, you may not be aware of who your steward is. If this is the case, please call your Area Union office and we can provide you with a list of stewards.
For the Lower Mainland Area Office please call 604-215-1499