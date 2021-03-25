Click here to find info on COVID-19

To all Local 0311 Members at Carefree Society - Collective Agreement has been Ratified - BCGEU

Published on March 25, 2021

Your bargaining committee is happy to report that your collective agreement has been ratified by the members at Carefree Society.

This collective agreement is for 3 years starting April 1, 2021 and ending March 31, 2024.

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact a member of your bargaining committee.

Thank you,

Kim Nyberg, Bargaining Committee Member
Georgina Scully, Bargaining Committee Member
Frank Primus, Bargaining Committee Member
Celina Taylor, Staff Representative & Negotiator

Download PDF of notice here



