Greetings!

Please be advised that your worksites are currently in immediate need of members filling positions:

Clothing committee members

If interested please contact Joint Labor Management Chair: Jason Ward.

Email: jsandj@shaw.ca

If interested please contact Local Chair person: Janet Fowlie

Email: janetfowlie71@gmail.com

If interested please see attached Steward nomination form. Bargaining unit members are urged to put their names forward, and subject to interest, elections will take place.





These positions are extremely important to the implementation of language and policies in your new collective agreement. Members choosing to assist in these roles will be offered the corresponding education leave and training necessary to confidently fulfill roles within these positions.

Your involvement is greatly appreciated.

UWU/MoveUP