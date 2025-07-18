FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 18, 2025



VICTORIA, B.C. – BCGEU president and public service bargaining committee chair Paul Finch will hold a press conference today to update media on recent developments in negotiations between the BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU) and the provincial government's Public Service Agency (PSA).

The BCGEU will also be releasing a new report, B.C.'s public service: An investment in public safety and a healthy economy, which explains how investing in public sector workers is both necessary and economically feasible.

Date: July 18, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. PST

Location: B.C. Legislature lawn, 501 Belleville St., Victoria, B.C.

Live stream available at www.instagram.com/bcgeu/

Who: The BCGEU public service bargaining committee and other BCGEU members. BCGEU president Paul Finch will be available for interviews.

Visuals: Unionized workers of B.C.'s public service with colourful union flags.

The BCGEU's public service bargaining unit is one of the largest in B.C., consisting of over 34,000 members. Negotiations began on January 22, 2025, and their collective agreement expired on March 31, 2025.

For more information, contact BCGEU Communications via Jasleen Arora ([email protected]) or Jocelyn Wagner ([email protected]).

Backgrounder: https://www.bargainingbc.ca/public_service





