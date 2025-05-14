Reminder - if you work in residential programs in Vancouver – please come to our union meeting tonight to provide your feedback on a request from your employer to combine relief pools #3 and #4 (aka merging the Vancouver residential relief pools) in our local issues agreement.

Member Meeting – AWRS Combining Vancouver Residential Relief Pools

Time: Tonight, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, 6:30 PM

Zoom: Join Zoom Meeting

https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/84906064698?pwd=jC2o9YGbt0TV4qSxbNnwBzJKiFaFVC.1

Meeting ID: 849 0606 4698

Passcode: 701650

Dial by your location

+1 778 907 2071 Canada

The reason your employer has made this request is because AWRS has lost three programs in Vancouver since local issues were first negotiated (Sister Space, Kye7e, and Aneki), and will be losing another program later this year (New Beginnings). Also, the current relief pool structure in Vancouver has been causing unnecessary overtime that is inequitably distributed (concentrated in one relief pool).

This request seems reasonable but we want to hear from our members before we agree to this. If you have concerns we need to hear from you – please attend the meeting, or if you are not able to make it but have concerns please email Shirley Ram at

[email protected]

In Solidarity,

Your BCGEU Team



