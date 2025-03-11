Town halls this week: Get answers about your new BCGEU component - Component 14!

Join BCGEU President Paul Finch and BCGEU Executive Vice-Presidents Coralie Gregorie and Tristen Wybou at the following town halls for an explanation of our union's new Indigenous structures and your role within them:

Wednesday March 12 @ 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Thursday March 13 @ 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Submit your question here in advance of the town halls to ensure it gets answered.

P.S. One of the first steps of launching the new component is nominating and electing members to run the new locals. Read here about how and when to do that, and what positions are available for election.





