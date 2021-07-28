The BCGEU Town of Gibson's Bargaining Committee nominations have closed and I am pleased to introduce you to your Bargaining Committee:

Anna Agnew – Public Works

John Hardt - Administration

Rick Raymond - Parks

The committee will be convening meeting in the next few weeks and we will report back to you with next steps which will include bargaining surveys, membership meetings and one-on-one meetings with each area so that we know what your priorities are for this round of bargaining.

In solidarity

Kim Howse, BCGEU staff assigned to bargaining



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP