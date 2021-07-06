Your collective agreement is set to expire on December 31, 2021. It is now time to elect a bargaining committee to represent you in negotiations with your employer.



A call for nominations is now open for:

Three (3) Bargaining Committee Members (one of which shall be the Bargaining Unit Chair). Pursuant to the language in the CA, one bargaining committee representative shall be from each of the following work areas:

Works

Administration

Parks

If you are interested in being part of the bargaining committee, please complete the nomination form (only one nomination for each position is needed per nominee). If you are a nominee, please ensure that you complete the relevant written information as per the nomination form.



The nomination period will be open for 30 days. If more than one candidate is, nominated for a work area, an election will be held. This election process will take up to another 30 days to complete.



Please fill out the nomination form and send to the Area Office no later than 12:00 pm on July 26, 2021.



In solidarity



Kim Howse

Staff Representative assigned to bargaining



Download nomination form here

Download PDF of notice here