The nomination period for your worksite Stewards has now closed. Katie Thomas has been acclaimed as Shop Steward for the Town of Gibsons.

Congratulations Katie!

The Shop Stewards currently at your worksite are:

Neil J Lynden – Public Works Department Rick (Terrance) Raymond – Public Works Department Katie Thomas – Support Staff

If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please contact one of the Shop Stewards listed above.

In solidarity,

Waheed Taiwo

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP