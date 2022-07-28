Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Town of Gibsons - BCGEU Shop Stewards - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Town of Gibsons - BCGEU Shop Stewards - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 30, 2022

The nomination period for your worksite Stewards has now closed. Katie Thomas has been acclaimed as Shop Steward for the Town of Gibsons.

Congratulations Katie!

The Shop Stewards currently at your worksite are:

  1. Neil J Lynden – Public Works Department
  2. Rick (Terrance) Raymond – Public Works Department
  3. Katie Thomas – Support Staff

If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please contact one of the Shop Stewards listed above.

 

In solidarity,

Waheed Taiwo
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP