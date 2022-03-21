A tentative deal has been reached for the Town of Gibsons. The next step is for the Bargaining Committee to meet with you at ratification meetings to review the settlement document and answer all your questions before you are asked to cast a vote. Details on where and when voting will occur will be coming out soon.

Ratification Meeting

We will be holding ratification meetings in Gibsons (details to follow). The meeting will be in person and you will have an opportunity to ask your questions and share your opinions on the deal.

The Settlement Document

A settlement document is being prepared. The settlement document will contain all the changes negotiated for the proposed new collective agreement. We encourage you to read the settlement document prior to the ratification meeting.

The settlement document is a draft of all the changes and has not been proofed by the Parties, we share this document with you with the disclaimer that errors and omissions can be expected.

The new hourly wage rates will be in effect once this deal is ratified by the membership and there will be retroactive payments to January 1, 2022 for most wages and entitlements (except as noted in the agreement) and date of ratification for select premiums.

In advance of the settlement document, here are some of the highlights of the deal:















Recommendation from the Bargaining Committee

The bargaining committee is recommending that the membership vote YES on the settlement and ratify the new collective agreement.

In solidarity,

Your bargaining committee



