As you are aware, a tentative deal has been reached for the Town of Gibsons. The next step is for the Bargaining Committee to meet with you at ratification meetings to review the settlement document and answer all your questions before you are asked to cast a vote. Details on when and where are below.



Ratification Meetings

We will be holding one virtual and one in-person ratification meeting. The meeting will be held during regular work hours and you have been provided a 30 minute paid release time to attend. You will have an opportunity to ask your questions and share your opinions on the deal before you have to cast your vote.



April 21, 2022 – Virtual Ratification Meeting – drop in

11:30 to 1:30

Please see email for details on how to join the Zoom Meeting



April 26, 2022 – In-person Ratification Meeting – drop in

10:30 to 1:30 - Council Chambers



Voting

Voting on the tentative deal will be open April 21, 2022 and you will either be able to cast your vote at your work area or at a central location. Voting will close at 3 pm on May 2nd. The ballots will be collected by May 3rd and will be transported to the BCGEU office for counting. Results may be communicated as early as May 4th, however you will definitely be advised of the results by May 5th, 2022.



The Settlement Document

The settlement document contains all the changes negotiated for the proposed new collective agreement. We encourage you to read the settlement document prior to the meeting.



The settlement document is a draft of all the changes and has not been proofed by the Parties, we share this document with you with the disclaimer that errors and omissions can be expected.



Recommendation from the Bargaining Committee

The bargaining committee is recommending that the membership vote YES on the settlement and ratify the new collective agreement.



In solidarity



Your bargaining committee



