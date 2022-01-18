Further to our last update on December 2, 2021, the bargaining committee would like to confirm that the bargaining with the Employer will start on January 25 and continue on January 26, and February 1 & 2, 2022. The Parties will be presenting their non-monetary and monetary proposal packages on January 25th. We will keep you updated and informed of our progress over the upcoming bargaining dates.



Remember, your current collective agreement will stay in full force and effect while we bargain the new one!



In solidarity



Your Bargaining Committee



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP