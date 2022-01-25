The bargaining committees met for a total of four days, and we have signed off on a number of monetary and non monetary proposals. We have had good conversations on bargaining priorities and continue to work towards a final package to bring to you for ratification.



We have scheduled another four days in February (Feb 17, 18, 23 and 24). We will keep you informed of our progress, and we appreciate your ongoing support as we negotiate a new collective agreement.



A reminder that the current collective agreement is in full force and effect while we bargain a new one.





In solidarity



Your Bargaining Committee







Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP