10 Years of the Toxic Drug Crisis: Events Across B.C.

April 14th, 2026 marks 10 years since B.C. declared a public health emergency over the toxic drug supply crisis. Now, after more than 19,000 lives lost, we are still in it.

BCGEU members are taking action — to remember, to grieve, and to make change. Below you'll find events happening across the province to mark the anniversary. We invite you to find one near you.

In Sadness and Rage: April 14 Vigil Victoria | Tuesday, April 14, 2026 | 1:00 – 3:30 PM PT Hosted by: Moms Stop the Harm & Doctors for Safer Drug Policy A public vigil to honour those lost to the toxic drug crisis and stand in collective grief and action. Learn more here

Naming a Crisis: Community Exhibition Victoria | Open now through April 26, 2026 | Tues–Sun, 2:00 – 5:00 PM PT Hosted by: Naming a Crisis (community-led exhibition) An exhibition featuring art, photography, and storytelling to honour those lost and those continuing the fight. Learn more here

10 Years of the Toxic Drug Crisis Online Webinar | Monday, April 14, 2026 | 12:00 – 1:30 PM PT Hosted by: Len Pierre Consulting Featuring Marnie Scow on Indigenous approaches to harm reduction grounded in relationship, responsibility, and community care. Learn more here

A Service of Remembrance and Prayer Vancouver | Sunday, April 12, 2026 | 12:00 – 4:00 PM PT Hosted by: First United & Moms Stop the Harm 690 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC A service of remembrance and prayer for those impacted by the toxic drug crisis. Learn more here

Community Action Team Week of Events Sunshine Coast | April 13 – 19, 2026 | Times vary Hosted by: Community Action Team: Sunshine Coast A week of events to learn, support one another, and take action in response to the toxic drug crisis. Click here for the full schedule

Qathet Community Action Team Event Powell River | Tuesday, April 14, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM PT Hosted by: Qathet Community Action Team #101 – 4871 Joyce Ave, Powell River, BC A gathering to commemorate the anniversary, remember those who have died, and acknowledge ongoing impacts in the community. Click here for the full schedule

Community Demonstration Prince George | Tuesday, April 14, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM PT Hosted by: Prince George Community Action Team Intersection of Highway 16 & 97 (by Mr. PG), Prince George, BC A demonstration marking the 10-year anniversary of the toxic drug crisis in B.C. Learn more here

An Act of Remembrance Cranbrook | Tuesday, April 14, 2026 | Time to be confirmed Hosted by: ANKORS East Kootenay 2324 2nd St S, Cranbrook, BC A gathering to honour and remember those lost to the toxic drug supply and mark 10 years since the public health emergency declaration in B.C. Learn more here