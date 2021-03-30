Transgender Resources

Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on March 30, 2021

“Like racism and all forms of prejudice, bigotry against transgender people is a deadly carcinogen. We are pitted against each other in order to keep us from seeing each other as allies. Genuine bonds of solidarity can be forged between people who respect each other’s differences and are willing to fight their enemy together. We are the class that does the work of the world and can revolutionize it. We can win true liberation.”

- Leslie Feinberg

 

Articles 

Elliot Page Is Ready for This Moment (Time magazine)

Bills to ban transgender kids from sports try to solve a problem that doesn’t exist by Megan Rapinoe (Washington Post)

 

Resources 

Workers in Transition guide - Canadian Labour Congress

 Transgender factsheet - UN Free & Equal

Creating Authentic Spaces: A gender identity and gender expression toolkit and infographics - The 519

 LGBTQ2S+ Inclusion Playbook - A Series of Best Practices for Healthcare Environments - The 519 

Advocating on Gender Identity and Gender ExpressionInternational Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association

 

Posters and social media shareables

 Social media shareables (free to download and share)

 

Links 

Qmunity: a non-profit organization based in Vancouver that works to improve queer, trans, and Two-Spirit lives

Trans Care BC - Provincial Health Services Authority

Trans, Non-Binary, and Two-Spirit Resources - Vancouver Public Library

Trans Newcomers Resource Hub - MOSAIC

Free & Equal - United Nations

Egale Canada

 BC's Office of the Human Rights Commissioner

 

Podcasts and videos

Every trans person should join a union

Celebrate Trans Visibility

 What the Trans?

Gender Stories

Beyond Gender

 

Reading List: find these books at your public library or local bookshop 

How to Understand Your Gender by Alex Iantaffi and S. Bear Bergman (free download)

Transgender History: The Roots of Today's Revolution by Susan Stryker

 

