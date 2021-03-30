|
Transgender Resources
- Leslie Feinberg
Articles
Elliot Page Is Ready for This Moment (Time magazine)
Bills to ban transgender kids from sports try to solve a problem that doesn’t exist by Megan Rapinoe (Washington Post)
Resources
Workers in Transition guide - Canadian Labour Congress
Transgender factsheet - UN Free & Equal
Creating Authentic Spaces: A gender identity and gender expression toolkit and infographics - The 519
LGBTQ2S+ Inclusion Playbook - A Series of Best Practices for Healthcare Environments - The 519
Advocating on Gender Identity and Gender Expression - International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association
Posters and social media shareables
Social media shareables (free to download and share)
Links
Qmunity: a non-profit organization based in Vancouver that works to improve queer, trans, and Two-Spirit lives
Trans, Non-Binary, and Two-Spirit Resources - Vancouver Public Library
Podcasts and videos
Reading List: find these books at your public library or local bookshop
How to Understand Your Gender by Alex Iantaffi and S. Bear Bergman (free download)
Transgender History: The Roots of Today's Revolution by Susan Stryker
Suggest a resource:
