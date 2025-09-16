Nominations are now open for 2 steward positions at Tri-City Transitions Society and will close at 5:00pm on Tuesday, September 30th, 2025 . We welcome nominations from both Head Office and Joy's Place.

Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the Union. Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others. They are volunteer positions, and anyone at your worksite that is a member of the union in good standing is eligible to be elected as a shop steward.

Some of the roles of stewards are:

Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.

Supporting co-workers in meeting with management.

Listening to co-workers about their issues.

Acting as liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.

Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the Union.

Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.

Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as Occupational Health and Safety Committees.

Feel free to visit the Union's website for more information (https://www.bcgeu.ca/steward_resources). The Union provides training for stewards to learn their new role.

Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area office via fax, email or in person by 5:00pm on Tuesday, September 30th, 2025 .

In solidarity,

Andrea Duncan

Local 303 Chairperson

Megan Cawood

Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of nomination form here