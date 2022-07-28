Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on September 29, 2022

A photo collage of BCGEU members wearing orange shirts, posing along an crosswalk painted orange with features, and standing at the Kamloops Residential School monument

 

Tomorrow is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and union encourages all members to take the day to learn, reflect and participate in events going on in our communities.
  
Learn and Reflect - Reconciliation is an ongoing process, and in addition to the events that are occurring tomorrow, our union has gathered a variety of resources including suggestions of some Indigenous businesses to support, Indigenous social media thought leaders to follow, and links for non-Indigenous people to better understand Canada’s painful colonial legacy and its impact on Indigenous peoples.

 

Participate – Here is a list of free events that are happening around the province that you can participate in.

 

Abbotsford

Dates: September 23 – 30, 2022
Time: Between 9:00 AM – 4:00PM
Location: Civic Center outside the Clearbrook Library (32320 George Ferguson Way
Hosted by the Clearbrook Library – More info here


Campbell River

Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Spirit Square, Shoppers Row-More info here

 

Castlegar

Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Circle of Indigenous Nations Society office - 1801 Connors Rd
Hosted by Circle of Indigenous Nations Society – More info here

 

Comox Valley

Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Simms Millenium Park, 50 – 5th Street, Courtenay
Hosted by MIKI’SIW Métis Association and the Indigenous Women’s Sharing Society – More info here

 

Chilliwack

Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Coqualeetza Residential School Memorial Post - 7201 Vedder Road
Hosted by the Stó:lõ Leadership and Sts'elemeqw Residential School Thrivers Society – More info here

 

Coquitlam

Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 1:00 PM
Location: Place des Arts - 1120 Brunette Ave.
Hosted by Place des Arts – More info here

 

Fort St. John

Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 11:00 am
Location: Centennial Park in Fort St. John
Hosted by the Treaty 8 Tribal Association- More info here

Kamloops

Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: KIRS Monument - 330 Chief Alex Thomas Way
Hosted by Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation – More info here

 

Kelowna

Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 12:00 PM
Location: Okanagan Heritage Museum 470 Queensway Avenue
Hosted by the Okanagan Heritage Museum – More info here

 

Mission

Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Fraser Heritage Park - 7494 Mary Street
Hosted by the Siwal Si'wes Indigenous Education Advisory Council & Education Department, Mission Public School District 75, Members of the Board of Education, the Mission Friendship Centre, and the City of Mission – More info here

 

Nanaimo

Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Stadium District  745 Third Street
Hosted by Snuneymuxw First Nation, City of Nanaimo and Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools – More info here

 

New Westminster

Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 3:00 PM
Location: Westminster Pier Park
Hosted by Spirit of the Children Society – More info here

 

Port Alberni

Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Harbour Quay
Hosted by Tseshaht First Nation – More info here

 

Port Coquitlam

Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 1:00 PM
Location: Kinsmen Hall - 2175 Coquitlam Ave
Hosted by Tsartlip First Nation artist Priscilla Omulo – More info here

 

Port Hardy

Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Port Hardy Secondary School - 9350 Granville St
Hosted by the Kwakiutl, Quatsino and Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nations - More info here

 

Port Moody

Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Port Moody Station Museum – 2734 Murray Street
Hosted by Port Moody Station Museum – More info here

 

Prince George

Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Lheidli T'enneh Memorial Park, 17th Ave
Hosted by the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation – More info here

 

Prince Rupert

Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 12:00 PM
Location: Jim Ciccone Civic Center - 1000 McBride St.
Hosted by Friendship House Association of Prince Rupert – More info here

 

Surrey

Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road
Hosted by Surrey Urban Indigenous Leadership Committee – More info here

 

Vancouver

Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 1:00 PM
Location: South-Side John Hendry Park, Trout Lake, 3300 Victoria Drive
Hosted by Nisga’a Ts’amiks Vancouver Society – More info here

 

Victoria

Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 11:00 AM (Doors open at 10:00 AM)
Location: Royal Athletic Park, 1014 Caledonia Ave.
Hosted by Songhees Nation and City of Victoria – More info here

 

Vernon

Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: The Museum & Archives of Vernon 3009 32nd Avenue
Hosted by The Museum & Archives of Vernon  - More info here

 

 



