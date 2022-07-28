Tomorrow is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and union encourages all members to take the day to learn, reflect and participate in events going on in our communities.
Learn and Reflect - Reconciliation is an ongoing process, and in addition to the events that are occurring tomorrow, our union has gathered a variety of resources including suggestions of some Indigenous businesses to support, Indigenous social media thought leaders to follow, and links for non-Indigenous people to better understand Canada’s painful colonial legacy and its impact on Indigenous peoples.
- Click here to read more about the origin of Orange Shirt Day
- Click here to read the Truth and Reconcilliation Calls to Action
- Click here for more links and resources
Participate – Here is a list of free events that are happening around the province that you can participate in.
Abbotsford
Dates: September 23 – 30, 2022
Time: Between 9:00 AM – 4:00PM
Location: Civic Center outside the Clearbrook Library (32320 George Ferguson Way
Hosted by the Clearbrook Library – More info here
Campbell River
Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Spirit Square, Shoppers Row-More info here
Castlegar
Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Circle of Indigenous Nations Society office - 1801 Connors Rd
Hosted by Circle of Indigenous Nations Society – More info here
Comox Valley
Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Simms Millenium Park, 50 – 5th Street, Courtenay
Hosted by MIKI’SIW Métis Association and the Indigenous Women’s Sharing Society – More info here
Chilliwack
Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Coqualeetza Residential School Memorial Post - 7201 Vedder Road
Hosted by the Stó:lõ Leadership and Sts'elemeqw Residential School Thrivers Society – More info here
Coquitlam
Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 1:00 PM
Location: Place des Arts - 1120 Brunette Ave.
Hosted by Place des Arts – More info here
Fort St. John
Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 11:00 am
Location: Centennial Park in Fort St. John
Hosted by the Treaty 8 Tribal Association- More info here
Kamloops
Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: KIRS Monument - 330 Chief Alex Thomas Way
Hosted by Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation – More info here
Kelowna
Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 12:00 PM
Location: Okanagan Heritage Museum 470 Queensway Avenue
Hosted by the Okanagan Heritage Museum – More info here
Mission
Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Fraser Heritage Park - 7494 Mary Street
Hosted by the Siwal Si'wes Indigenous Education Advisory Council & Education Department, Mission Public School District 75, Members of the Board of Education, the Mission Friendship Centre, and the City of Mission – More info here
Nanaimo
Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Stadium District 745 Third Street
Hosted by Snuneymuxw First Nation, City of Nanaimo and Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools – More info here
New Westminster
Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 3:00 PM
Location: Westminster Pier Park
Hosted by Spirit of the Children Society – More info here
Port Alberni
Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Harbour Quay
Hosted by Tseshaht First Nation – More info here
Port Coquitlam
Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 1:00 PM
Location: Kinsmen Hall - 2175 Coquitlam Ave
Hosted by Tsartlip First Nation artist Priscilla Omulo – More info here
Port Hardy
Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Port Hardy Secondary School - 9350 Granville St
Hosted by the Kwakiutl, Quatsino and Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nations - More info here
Port Moody
Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Port Moody Station Museum – 2734 Murray Street
Hosted by Port Moody Station Museum – More info here
Prince George
Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Lheidli T'enneh Memorial Park, 17th Ave
Hosted by the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation – More info here
Prince Rupert
Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 12:00 PM
Location: Jim Ciccone Civic Center - 1000 McBride St.
Hosted by Friendship House Association of Prince Rupert – More info here
Surrey
Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road
Hosted by Surrey Urban Indigenous Leadership Committee – More info here
Vancouver
Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 1:00 PM
Location: South-Side John Hendry Park, Trout Lake, 3300 Victoria Drive
Hosted by Nisga’a Ts’amiks Vancouver Society – More info here
Victoria
Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 11:00 AM (Doors open at 10:00 AM)
Location: Royal Athletic Park, 1014 Caledonia Ave.
Hosted by Songhees Nation and City of Victoria – More info here
Vernon
Date: September 30, 2022
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: The Museum & Archives of Vernon 3009 32nd Avenue
Hosted by The Museum & Archives of Vernon - More info here
UWU/MoveUP
