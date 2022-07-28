Tomorrow is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and union encourages all members to take the day to learn, reflect and participate in events going on in our communities.



Learn and Reflect - Reconciliation is an ongoing process, and in addition to the events that are occurring tomorrow, our union has gathered a variety of resources including suggestions of some Indigenous businesses to support, Indigenous social media thought leaders to follow, and links for non-Indigenous people to better understand Canada’s painful colonial legacy and its impact on Indigenous peoples.

Participate – Here is a list of free events that are happening around the province that you can participate in.

Abbotsford

Dates: September 23 – 30, 2022

Time: Between 9:00 AM – 4:00PM

Location: Civic Center outside the Clearbrook Library (32320 George Ferguson Way

Hosted by the Clearbrook Library – More info here



Campbell River

Date: September 30, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM

Location: Spirit Square, Shoppers Row-More info here

Castlegar

Date: September 30, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM

Location: Circle of Indigenous Nations Society office - 1801 Connors Rd

Hosted by Circle of Indigenous Nations Society – More info here

Comox Valley

Date: September 30, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM

Location: Simms Millenium Park, 50 – 5th Street, Courtenay

Hosted by MIKI’SIW Métis Association and the Indigenous Women’s Sharing Society – More info here

Chilliwack

Date: September 30, 2022

Time: 10:30 AM

Location: Coqualeetza Residential School Memorial Post - 7201 Vedder Road

Hosted by the Stó:lõ Leadership and Sts'elemeqw Residential School Thrivers Society – More info here

Coquitlam

Date: September 30, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Place des Arts - 1120 Brunette Ave.

Hosted by Place des Arts – More info here

Fort St. John

Date: September 30, 2022

Time: 11:00 am

Location: Centennial Park in Fort St. John

Hosted by the Treaty 8 Tribal Association- More info here





Kamloops

Date: September 30, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: KIRS Monument - 330 Chief Alex Thomas Way

Hosted by Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation – More info here

Kelowna

Date: September 30, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM

Location: Okanagan Heritage Museum 470 Queensway Avenue

Hosted by the Okanagan Heritage Museum – More info here

Mission

Date: September 30, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM

Location: Fraser Heritage Park - 7494 Mary Street

Hosted by the Siwal Si'wes Indigenous Education Advisory Council & Education Department, Mission Public School District 75, Members of the Board of Education, the Mission Friendship Centre, and the City of Mission – More info here

Nanaimo

Date: September 30, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Stadium District 745 Third Street

Hosted by Snuneymuxw First Nation, City of Nanaimo and Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools – More info here

New Westminster

Date: September 30, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: Westminster Pier Park

Hosted by Spirit of the Children Society – More info here

Port Alberni

Date: September 30, 2022

Time: 10:30 AM

Location: Harbour Quay

Hosted by Tseshaht First Nation – More info here

Port Coquitlam

Date: September 30, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Kinsmen Hall - 2175 Coquitlam Ave

Hosted by Tsartlip First Nation artist Priscilla Omulo – More info here

Port Hardy

Date: September 30, 2022

Time: 10:30 AM

Location: Port Hardy Secondary School - 9350 Granville St

Hosted by the Kwakiutl, Quatsino and Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nations - More info here

Port Moody

Date: September 30, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Port Moody Station Museum – 2734 Murray Street

Hosted by Port Moody Station Museum – More info here

Prince George

Date: September 30, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Lheidli T'enneh Memorial Park, 17th Ave

Hosted by the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation – More info here

Prince Rupert

Date: September 30, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM

Location: Jim Ciccone Civic Center - 1000 McBride St.

Hosted by Friendship House Association of Prince Rupert – More info here

Surrey

Date: September 30, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road

Hosted by Surrey Urban Indigenous Leadership Committee – More info here

Vancouver

Date: September 30, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM

Location: South-Side John Hendry Park, Trout Lake, 3300 Victoria Drive

Hosted by Nisga’a Ts’amiks Vancouver Society – More info here

Victoria

Date: September 30, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM (Doors open at 10:00 AM)

Location: Royal Athletic Park, 1014 Caledonia Ave.

Hosted by Songhees Nation and City of Victoria – More info here

Vernon

Date: September 30, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: The Museum & Archives of Vernon 3009 32nd Avenue

Hosted by The Museum & Archives of Vernon - More info here





UWU/MoveUP