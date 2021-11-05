Your Bargaining Committee has set November 22nd at 6:30 pm for a meeting to discuss changes to your new tentative collective agreement.



Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this agreement.



Enclosed is the ratification document listing all the agreed-to changes. Please review this document prior to the meeting as you will be given an opportunity to have any questions answered.



The meeting will be held via Zoom. Check your email or contact your local Fraser Valley area office for the zoom link.



We hope that you will participate in this very important meeting.



Voting on this tentative agreement will be set to commence on November 23, 2021 at noon and will end at November 29, 2021 at 9 am.



We look forward to seeing you!



In solidarity





Liping Wu, Bargaining Committee Member

Michaela Staller, Bargaining Committee Member

Stuart O'Leary, Bargaining Committee Member

Chad Blackey, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Ratification document here



UWU/MoveUP