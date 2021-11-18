Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that the Tsawwassen Independent School Society tentative agreement has been ratified by the membership.
The vote was 68.6% in favour of accepting the agreement.
Your bargaining committee thanks all of you for your support and assistance throughout the bargaining process.
In solidarity
Liping Wu, Bargaining Committee Member
Michaela Staller, Bargaining Committee Member
Stuart O'Leary, Bargaining Committee Member
Chad Blackey, Staff Representative
