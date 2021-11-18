Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Tsawwassen Independent School Society (Southpointe Academy) -Tentative agreement ratifies - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Tsawwassen Independent School Society (Southpointe Academy) -Tentative agreement ratifies - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 29, 2021

Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that the Tsawwassen Independent School Society tentative agreement has been ratified by the membership. 

The vote was 68.6% in favour of accepting the agreement.

Your bargaining committee thanks all of you for your support and assistance throughout the bargaining process.

In solidarity


Liping Wu, Bargaining Committee Member
Michaela Staller, Bargaining Committee Member
Stuart O'Leary, Bargaining Committee Member
Chad Blackey, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP