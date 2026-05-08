You're eligible to vote in the sector council election 📢

Dear Members,



Being a BCGEU member doesn't just give you a voice in your individual workplaces; it amplifies your political power by uniting you with thousands of other workers who have similar experiences and mutual interests.

As you might remember from an email back in April, you're joining the BCGEU at a pivotal time for workers in your sector, which includes supportive housing agencies, shelters, transition homes and harm reduction services.

Because you do highly specialized work at the nexus of some of B.C's most pressing issues, we're creating a sector council special for your community, so you have real power to push for meaningful workplace improvements. You can think of your democratically elected sector council as a platform on which to speak up about the issues you care about, and a path to securing more targeted resources for sector-specific campaigns.

Here are the candidates from the Lower Mainland running for election in the supportive housing sector council digital vote, which will open today, May 8 @ 230 PM and close May 20 @ 4 PM:

Jendon Cumigad – Community Builders Benevolence Group, Component 3

Melissa Goodwin – Raincity Housing & Support Society HC, Component 8

Doug Hetherington – Raincity Housing & Support Society HC, Component 8

Because you work for a Lower Mainland supportive housing employer, you are eligible to vote for 2 of the BCGEU candidates listed above. Today, May 8 @ 230 PM, you will receive an email from [email protected], a secure, neutral, and independent voting system with your ballot, voting credentials and the bios of candidates who submitted an info sheet.

Because your Area has 2 delegate seats on the sector council, you are required to vote for 2 candidates (no more or less) to cast your ballot. These are the members you wish to see representing you to our union's leadership and advancing your sector's top causes and goals.

To ensure the supportive housing community is accurately represented in all its diversity on the sector council, your Lower Mainland delegates will be joined by 1 delegate from Area 1 (Victoria), 1 delegate from Area 2 (The North Island), 2 delegates from Area 4 (Fraser Valley), and 1 delegate from Areas 6, 7, 11 and 12 (Cariboo, Okanogan, Prince George, Northwest), which were merged.

In Areas 1 & 4, your coworkers will also be proceeding to an election. In Area 2 and the merged Areas of 6, 7, 11 & 12, nominees were elected by acclaim.

After May 20, when elections close, I will send another email, introducing everyone in supportive housing, shelters and women's transition homes to your new sector council, in its entirety, so you can meet all the workers who will be amplifying your voice.

Thank you to all candidates for stepping up, and to everyone working on the frontlines of overlapping emergencies: with a platform of your own, including strong political representation, you have a real chance to push for the radical change you deserve.



In solidarity,

Paul Finch, BCGEU President





UWU/MoveUP