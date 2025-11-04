Nominations are now open for three (3) Bargaining Committee Members.

Your collective agreement expires on December 31, 2025, and your Union is preparing for the upcoming round of bargaining, but we need your help and participation!

The first step in the process is to elect your bargaining committee consisting of three (3) members, one being the Chair of the committee. Your Bargaining Committee Chair will be selected by the elected committee members.

The role of a Bargaining Committee member includes:

Attending caucus meetings and developing bargaining proposals;

Gathering and distributing information to members at the worksite;

Attending collective bargaining sessions with the Employer;

Providing feedback and information to the staff representative during the bargaining process;

Assisting with meetings that may be held related to bargaining.

The Union provides training and committee members will work directly with the BCGEU Staff Representatives during negotiations. In accordance with Clause 6.5 of your collective agreement, committee members receive paid leaves of absence to attend negotiation meetings.

To nominate yourself or another member, please complete and return the attached nomination form to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office - Attention: Larisa Mills no later than Midnight on Thursday, December 4, 2025. If there are more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.

BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

Suite #130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Fax: 604.215.1410

Email: [email protected]

In solidarity,

Larisa Mills,

Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP