Ratification Vote and Meeting

The Union has received confirmation that the tentative agreement has been accepted by the parent board. The next step is for members to vote on the tentative agreement.



We have scheduled the ratification meeting and vote at U-Hill Kinderclub for 12:00 pm on Monday, April 20, 2026.



This meeting will take place in-person at the Kinderclub. At the meeting, your bargaining committee and the staff negotiator will be available to review the changes and answer questions. The ratification vote will occur immediately after the meeting.



How Do I Vote?

Voting on the tentative agreement will take place at the centre immediately after the meeting and will remain open until 9:00am on April 21 or until all eligible voters have cast their ballot, whichever comes first. We will be using physical ballots, so you need to attend in person to vote.



Please review the attached ratification document in advance. It contains all the changes made in this round of negotiations. Printed copies will also be available at the meeting.



In solidarity,



Larisa Mills, Staff Representative



Sent on behalf of your bargaining committee members:

Natalia Sa, Bargaining Committee

Jamie Nishihata, Bargaining Committee



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP