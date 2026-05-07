Tentative Agreement Reached

Late yesterday evening, the BCGEU and UBC Okanagan bargaining committees reached a Tentative Agreement for the renewal of the 2022-2025 Collective Agreement. This Collective Agreement governs the terms and working conditions of your employment as a UBC-O employee and a unionized member of the B.C. General Employees' Union.



The tentative renewal is for a four-year term (July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2029) and provides a 3% per annum General Wage Increase (GWI), amongst many other monetary and non-monetary benefits. You may be eligible for retroactive payments of GWIs and other entitlements, if the Tentative Agreement is ratified by both parties and you are a current employee at the date of ratification (Teaching Assistants and Markers would also receive retroactive payments for all hours worked from July 1, 2025 to the ratification date).



Further information regarding the next steps in the ratification process, including details on the ratification vote, and how members will be able to review the full Tentative Agreement package, will be provided in a future bulletin in the coming days.



We would like to thank the bargaining committee and all members for their continued support and solidarity throughout negotiations, and we look forward to providing you with the full details of the Tentative Agreement in the coming days.



In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:



Luis Diaz, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Cheryl Ash, Bargaining Committee Vice-Chairperson

Kimberly Kitto, Bargaining Committee Member

Natalie Ingram, Bargaining Committee Member

Lindee Lemon, Bargaining Committee Member

Kelly Hutchinson, Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP