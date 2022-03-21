Your Bargaining Committee met July 19th & 20th, in caucus, to begin preparations for negotiations.

Thanks to all of you that submitted responses on the recent survey. We appreciate your input and we are considering all of your ideas as we develop proposals to table with the employer.

Summer can often be more difficult to schedule meetings, but we will caucus again in August to finalize our proposals. Tentative dates to meet with the employer are scheduled for mid-September.

Please feel free to contact any member of the bargaining committee for further information.

In solidarity,

Your bargaining committee:

Karen Whitehouse, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Cheryl Ash, Bargaining Committee Member

Luis Diaz, Bargaining Committee Member

Lorna Campbell, Bargaining Committee Member

Kelly Hutchinson, Staff Representative

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP