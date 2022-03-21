As many of you are aware, your collective agreement expired April 30, 2022.



We are sending this update as we imagine you have questions about next steps.



Your bargaining committee met on April 28th to start preparing for bargaining by putting in place the mechanism that will allow us to successfully achieve a renewal collective agreement. During that meeting, Freyja Sankey was elected the chairperson of the bargaining committee. Please join us in congratulating her on her appointment.



That negotiations process starts with you – the members. We intend to seek your input and feedback as to the changes you would like to see in your renewed collective agreement. We are meeting again on May 25th to finalize the bargaining plan which will include as a first step, seeking your feedback through member meetings, surveys, and other forms of input. A detailed notice will be sent out following that meeting.



We would like to reassure you that until a renewal collective agreement has been negotiated and ratified the terms and conditions of your current collective agreement will remain in effect. Your employer is not entitled to unilaterally change those terms and conditions of employment simply because the collective agreement has expired.



In solidarity,



Freyja Sankey, Chairperson, Bargaining Committee

Gail Gordon, Member, Bargaining Committee

Shannon Heighes, Member, Bargaining Committee

Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP