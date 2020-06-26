Date: June 26, 2020

To: All BCGEU Members at UBC Child Care Services

Re: Minutes from Ratification Telephone Town Hall

Hello everyone and again our thanks to those who were able to attend our telephone town hall last evening. The questions and feedback were excellent and very much appreciated.

As promised, the "minutes" of that conference call are attached for your review and for the review of others who were unable to attend. Click here to download that information.

Additionally, we have incorporated some further information and clarification on issues arising from your questions at the meeting, as well as a link to the benefits eligible under the proposed health spending account for you in these minutes.

Voting to be Conducted Electronically

Just a reminder, that the BCGEU is pleased to offer electronic balloting for this ratification process. You will receive an email on Friday, June 26th, with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that doesn't get credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to immediately contact negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca.

Deadline to cast your electronic vote is 12 noon on Friday, July 3, 2020.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:

Lee McArthur - Raven Daycare

Barbara Undurraga - Pioggia Daycare

Angela Chiasson – Sade Daycare

[Cathy Carson - Canada Goose Daycare]

Andrea Davis, Staff Representative - Negotiations

