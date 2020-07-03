On behalf of the bargaining committee, I would like to thank all of you who attended the ratification telephone town hall on June 29 and who participated in the vote from June 30 to July 3, 2020. Voting closed today at 12 noon and I am pleased to report that the tentative collective agreement recommended by your bargaining committee was ratified with 82.4 per cent voting in favour of the agreement.

I would like to thank the bargaining committee for their hard work at the table and at the Labour Relations Board where we achieved this mediated agreement. The provisions of the agreement are effective immediately and your bargaining committee will continue to support your priorities at the Joint Consultation Committee meetings which will now resume.

In solidarity,



Your Bargaining Committee:

Lee McArthur, Raven Daycare

Barbara Undurraga, Pioggia Daycare

Angela Chiasson, Sade Daycare

[Cathy Carson, Canada Goose Daycare]

Andrea Davis, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP