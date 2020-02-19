Your voices have been heard – loud and clear!!! 130 of you attended at a members' meeting and strike vote last night. As you know, the gym was packed. You listened intently, asked important questions, and spoke about your experiences…..and then you voted. You did not vote overwhelmingly in favour of a strike, but unanimously in favour of a strike! That's right -- every single one of you supported your Bargaining Committee by voting in favour of taking strike action, if that becomes necessary. That is a powerful mandate that we will take with us when we attend at the Labour Relations Board on March 3rd to try to mediate an agreement with your employer.



Thank you to everyone who attended and voted to ensure that the Bargaining Committee has your full support. We remain committed to working toward a collective agreement that addresses your bargaining priorities. Please watch for further updates after our first day of mediation on March 3rd.



In solidarity,





Your Bargaining Committee:



Lee McArthur - Raven Daycare

Barbara Undurraga - Pioggia Daycare

Angela Chiasson – Sade Daycare

[Cathy Carson - Canada Goose Daycare]

Andrea Davis, Staff Representative – Negotiations



