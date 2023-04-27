We are very pleased to announce that the tentative settlement was ratified with a 77% YES vote.

Although the renewed Collective Agreement is effective immediately upon ratification it will take time to fully implement the agreed-to changes. We have already notified your employer and will be working with them in terms of implementation including the new auxiliary call-in procedure.

Your bargaining committee is currently working to make sure that the negotiated changes to our agreement are correctly integrated into the full text of the previous agreement. Once the final draft is complete and the employer has signed off on it, the agreement will be formatted and ready for production. In the interim, please reference the ratification document distributed in advance of, and during, the membership meetings to identify the now ratified amendments. A reminder that the document only contains what were the tentative (now ratified) amendments. It is not the complete collective agreement.

If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address by logging into the Member Portal here.

In closing, we would like to thank each of you for your support without which this wouldn't have been possible.

In Solidarity,

Freyja Sankey, Bargaining Committee Chair

Shannon Heighes, Bargaining Committee Member

Gail Gordon, Bargaining Committee Member

Rachel Lanphear, Alternate Bargaining Committee Member

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative – Negotiations



