Three (3) members will be elected



The primary goal of the Bargaining Committee is to prepare for and conduct negotiations, with the employer, to renew the Collective Agreement. To achieve that goal, Bargaining Committee members will be expected to:

Attend all meetings of the bargaining committee, membership and other meetings related to bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the union

Assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals

Attend bargaining sessions

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing responses

Assist with member votes or meetings related to bargaining including ratification of the renewal collective agreement

Previous experience is not required.



Leave of absence will be provided to allow you to fulfill your responsibilities without loss of pay or benefits.



If you are interested, please submit your nomination by fax to (604) 294-5092 or by scanning/sending the pic to [email protected] by 1700 hours, Wednesday, April 7, 2022 . Late nominations will not be accepted.



An online vote will be held if more nominations than available positions are received – ie. more than 3 nominations. Make sure your union has your current email address by logging into your Member Portal at https://www.bcgeu.ca



You may also submit biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information which must be received within 24-hours of the close of nominations at 1700 hours, Wednesday, April 7, 2022. If a vote is required, your material will be distributed, as submitted, with the ballots. Your material cannot exceed one page in length (8.5" X 11") and must be in black and white.



Feel free to forward this notice to other BCGEU members at University of British Columbia Child Care Services Program and/or, post on the union's bulletin board(s).



In solidarity,



Zoe Towle, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here