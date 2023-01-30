To: All BCGEU Members at UBC Childcare Services Program

Re: BARGAINING SCHEDULED TO START FEBRUARY 14, 2023

Friends,

Negotiations for your renewal collective agreement will start Tuesday, February 14, 2023. We have also set down February 16, 21, 23, 24, March 1 and 3. We will be holding a meeting following those first set of dates to present the proposals and provide an opportunity to ask questions. Please monitor your inboxes for the date, time, and location. We will also continue to send updates throughout the process and hold additional member meetings as necessary.

If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.

KNOW YOUR CONTRACT: ARTICLE 13.4 – PAY FOR OVERTIME WORKED

Members are entitled to overtime if they work "in excess" of their "regular hours of work in one working day or in one working week [emphasis added]." The use of the word "or" is significant. It means that you are entitled to overtime if you work more than your regular hours in any one day as well as overtime if you work more than your regular hours in one working week. The two criteria are not mutually exclusive.

If you work more than your regular hours in one working day but not cumulatively more than your regular working hours for that work week, you are still entitled to overtime at 1.5 times your normal hourly rate for the time you worked that is in excess of your regular hours for that day(s).

Clause 5.1 of the collective agreement establishes regular hours for a working day as 8 hours at Kids Club, Kids Club Junior, Osprey, Sade, Pacific Spirit (School Age), Barish (School Age), Saw-whet, Willow, Hummingbird, and Chinook. A working day at all other centres is 7.5 hours.

Clause 5.2 of the collective agreement establishes regular hours for a working week as 40 hours at Kids Club, Kids Club Junior, Osprey, Sade, Pacific Spirit (School Age), Barish (School Age), Saw-whet, Willow, Hummingbird, and Chinook. A working week at all other centres is 37.5 hours.

Clause 5.1(b)(1) establishes overtime entitlement for members who are working an extend hours shift of 9.5 hours a day. Those members are entitled to overtime pay only if they work in excess of their normal work week . For members working at Kids Club, Kids Club Junior, Osprey, Sade, Pacific Spirit (School Age), Barish (School Age), Saw-whet, Willow, Hummingbird and Chinook that is 40 hours. For all other members it is 37.5 hours.

The hours established for a normal workday and normal work week are inclusive of all relief and meal breaks.

Please contact your steward with questions. They are:

Shannon HEIGHES (at Willow)

Rachel LANPHEAR (at Huckleberry)

Ali McCANNELL (at Sandpiper)

In Solidarity,

Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Representative

Freyja Sankey, Chairperson, Bargaining Committee

Gail Gordon, Member, Bargaining Committee

Shannon Heighes, Member, Bargaining Committee

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP