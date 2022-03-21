Your collective agreement expires on June 30, 2022 and your bargaining committee will need your input in order to identify membership priorities and draft "new" proposed changes to the agreement.



This will be your opportunity to have a direct effect on the bargaining process. Please take a few minutes to complete the questionnaire, which is attached.



Your responses will be reviewed by the BCGEU bargaining committee and will be kept confidential. The committee will provide you with ongoing updates once bargaining commences with the Employer.



The deadline to complete the questionnaire is 5 p.m. on July 14, 2022.



Please return to:

BCGEU Okanagan Area Office

1064 Borden Ave, Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 6A8

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 250-763-9233



Or, submit the questionnaire to:

Karen Whitehouse, Bargaining Chairperson

[email protected]



In solidarity,



Karen Whitehouse – Bargaining chairperson

Luis Diaz – Bargaining committee member

Cheryl Ash – Bargaining committee member

Lorna Campbell - Bargaining committee member

Kelly Hutchinson – Staff representative

Linsay Buss – Staff representative



Download the UBCO Bargaining Questionnaire 2022 here

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP